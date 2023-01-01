Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and approximately $150,212.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007562 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003382 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,784,595 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

