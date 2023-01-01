Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 51.2% in December

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the November 30th total of 590,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 227.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of ENI by 66.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that ENI will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

