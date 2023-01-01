Enjin Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.24 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $242.67 million and $6.24 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
