EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENLC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 2.64. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.