Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Down 54.6% in December

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the November 30th total of 315,700 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ensysce Biosciences to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
ENSC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 1,003,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,690. The company has a market cap of $4.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Ensysce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $101.20.
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
