Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $204.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $194.36 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $294.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

