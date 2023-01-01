Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $74.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after purchasing an additional 421,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,213,000 after purchasing an additional 586,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.