Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $899,191.56

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Ergo has a market cap of $74.75 million and $899,191.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00007045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,537.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00420399 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021843 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00888341 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00094657 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00584596 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00249207 BTC.
Ergo Profile
ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,157,007 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.