Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $899,191.56

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Ergo has a market cap of $74.75 million and $899,191.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00007045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,537.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00420399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00888341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.00584596 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00249207 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,157,007 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

