Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Short Interest Update

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter worth $59,749,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ZGN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 179,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,079. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

(Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

