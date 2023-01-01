Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in December

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

