Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in December

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $8.34.
About Exco Technologies
