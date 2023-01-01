Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.8 days.

Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. Experian has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

