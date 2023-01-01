Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in December

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.8 days.
Experian Price Performance
Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654. Experian has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.
Experian Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Experian (EXPGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.