Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the November 30th total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 299,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,039. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

