Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Up 47.6% in December

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 165,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 31,143 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. 2,604,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

