Financial Comparison: American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN)

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Woodmark and Fortune Brands Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Woodmark $1.86 billion 0.44 -$29.72 million $0.84 58.17 Fortune Brands Innovations $7.66 billion 0.96 $772.40 million $5.65 10.11

Fortune Brands Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than American Woodmark. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Woodmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

American Woodmark has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Woodmark and Fortune Brands Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Woodmark 1 2 0 0 1.67 Fortune Brands Innovations 0 2 2 0 2.50

American Woodmark currently has a consensus target price of $48.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus target price of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than American Woodmark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Woodmark and Fortune Brands Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Woodmark 0.68% 12.52% 6.04% Fortune Brands Innovations 9.35% 27.08% 9.84%

Summary

Fortune Brands Innovations beats American Woodmark on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

