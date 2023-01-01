Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 494,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 306.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FINGF. BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Finning International Price Performance

FINGF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

Finning International Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.03%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

