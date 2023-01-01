FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at FinWise Bancorp

In other FinWise Bancorp news, Director Jeana Hutchings acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $97,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $78,981 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

