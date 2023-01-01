First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 1,718 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 0.4% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $57.34.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

