First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,987 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,538,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after buying an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 533,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 167,837 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65.

