First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 12.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $64,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

