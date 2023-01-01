First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 55.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

FBIZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. 63,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $308.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. Analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

