First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 198,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

First Community Bankshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.90. 27,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,056. First Community Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

FCBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.