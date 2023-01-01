First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCCO remained flat at $21.89 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,972. The stock has a market cap of $165.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in First Community by 4.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

