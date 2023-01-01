First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Update

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 78,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $127.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.44. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 92.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 million. On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.81%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

