First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $152.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

