First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $593,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 101,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13,177.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 46.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

FEX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. 43,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,289. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

