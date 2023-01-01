First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 190,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

