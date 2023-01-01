First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the November 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Price Performance

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNDV. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 1,808.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

