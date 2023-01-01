Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

