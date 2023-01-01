Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,607 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $100,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

FISV traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $101.07. 1,956,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

