Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 315.4 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

FSPKF stock remained flat at $13.63 during trading on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $23.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSPKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

