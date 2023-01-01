Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in December

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.12. 530,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,999. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after buying an additional 1,481,847 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after purchasing an additional 90,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

