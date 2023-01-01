Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006121 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $39,090.66 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00462238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.79 or 0.02948795 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.98 or 0.29578496 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

