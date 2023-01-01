FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,453 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 483.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 669,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

