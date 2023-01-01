FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $389.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $647.35. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.55 and a 200-day moving average of $411.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.