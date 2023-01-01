FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,300 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after buying an additional 1,909,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 1,245,024 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $23,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after buying an additional 601,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

