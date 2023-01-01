FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,578 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $175.56 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day moving average is $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

