FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $158.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

