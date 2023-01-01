FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

MRK stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

