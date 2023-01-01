FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,098 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,948,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,377,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

