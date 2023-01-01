FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,808 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

