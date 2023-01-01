FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $244.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.94. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

