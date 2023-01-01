FUNToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $985,301.80 (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $65.98 million and $985,301.80 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00461824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.16 or 0.02973396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.38 or 0.29552013 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.