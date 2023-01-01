FUNToken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.98 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $65.98 million and $985,301.80 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

