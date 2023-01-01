Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROPGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fuse Science Stock Performance

Fuse Science stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 466,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Fuse Science has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Fuse Science

(Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

Read More

