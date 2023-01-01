Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fuse Science Stock Performance
Fuse Science stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 466,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Fuse Science has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Fuse Science
