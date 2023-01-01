Future Of Fintech (FOF) Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Future Of Fintech has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Future Of Fintech has a total market capitalization of $811.50 million and approximately $67,410.46 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Future Of Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00005434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech’s genesis date was December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Future Of Fintech is fofmine.com.

Future Of Fintech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

