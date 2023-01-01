Galxe Price Reaches $1.04 (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Galxe has a market capitalization of $56.34 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00006249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galxe has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00461882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.02947907 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.87 or 0.29555718 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.