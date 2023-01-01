GateToken Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $329.53 million and $278,832.32 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00018394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00036395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006011 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00226962 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.0293588 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $850,564.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

