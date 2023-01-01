Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $931.93 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $931.93 million and $23.13 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $6.21 or 0.00037400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00038095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00227633 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.17999781 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,675,383.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

