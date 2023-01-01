Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GENC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gencor Industries in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.