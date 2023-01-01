Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $20.62 on Friday. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $658.92 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

